WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €40.60 ($41.86) and last traded at €40.60 ($41.86). 2,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.00 ($41.24).

WashTec Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.07.

WashTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.