SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.13 and last traded at C$10.04. 255,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 549,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

SSR Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.78.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.