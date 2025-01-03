Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Trading 75% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 75% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Azarga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.