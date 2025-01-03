Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.110-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.91. Applied Materials has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.29.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

