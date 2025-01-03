Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 292.87 ($3.63). Approximately 19,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 300,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.61).

Midwich Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.89. The company has a market cap of £300.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,336.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £409,500 ($506,869.66). Corporate insiders own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Midwich Group

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

