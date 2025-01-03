Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 12.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.66 ($0.31). 65,462,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 35,735,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.64. The stock has a market cap of £359.74 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at Tullow Oil

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

