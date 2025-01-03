Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 12.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.66 ($0.31). Approximately 65,462,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 35,735,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.74 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). Company insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

