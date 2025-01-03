Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

DVN opened at $33.40 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 60.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

