Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

FNF stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 136.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 157,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

