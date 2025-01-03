Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bumble

Bumble Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $7.97 on Friday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $862.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth $71,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.