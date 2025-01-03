GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 292 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,017.40 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,082.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,030.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $930.79. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,245.00 to $1,261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,063.00.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

