Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELEV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $0.60 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $35.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

