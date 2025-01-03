Eben Upton CBE Sells 30,000 Shares of Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI) Stock

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £186,000 ($230,226.51).
Raspberry Pi Price Performance
Shares of LON:RPI opened at GBX 642.18 ($7.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,939.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.81. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a 52-week low of GBX 316.20 ($3.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 725.50 ($8.98).
