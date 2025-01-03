UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $6,395,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.99 and its 200 day moving average is $560.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.37.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

