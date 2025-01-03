Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $471.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

