Versant Capital Management Inc Has $575,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $909.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $942.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $895.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $640.51 and a 52 week high of $1,008.25.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,816 shares of company stock worth $6,981,347. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.74.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

