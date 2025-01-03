Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 494 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

WMT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $723.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

