pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $317.24 million and approximately $4,822.58 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One pumpBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $95,399.73 or 0.98669141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,378.56 or 0.99681525 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95,948.69 or 0.99236920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC was first traded on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,325 tokens. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 5,325.31835191 with 3,325.42687404 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC is 95,683.92452987 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,721.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.