IAGON (IAG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.93 Million

IAGON (IAG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, IAGON has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. IAGON has a total market cap of $120.93 million and approximately $305,726.52 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IAGON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IAGON Profile

IAGON’s launch date was July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The official message board for IAGON is blog.iagon.com.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.30516166 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $347,233.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

