Morpho (MORPHO) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Morpho (MORPHO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Morpho has a market cap of $517.69 million and approximately $55.05 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpho token can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00003283 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpho has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,104,631 tokens. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 163,104,463.6089766 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 3.20929634 USD and is down -8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $64,312,846.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

