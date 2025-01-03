Comedian Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $60.08 Million (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Comedian has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Comedian has a market cap of $60.08 million and $96.52 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Comedian token can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,378.56 or 0.99681525 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,948.69 or 0.99236920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian launched on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. The official website for Comedian is banart.art/pc/index.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.05663347 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $82,505,792.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://banart.art/pc/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

