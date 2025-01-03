Candle Price Reaches $0.0000 (CNDL)

Candle (CNDL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Candle has a market cap of $2,698.50 and $0.30 worth of Candle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Candle has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Candle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,378.56 or 0.99681525 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95,948.69 or 0.99236920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Candle’s genesis date was December 28th, 2021. Candle’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Candle is candle-labs.com. The official message board for Candle is medium.candle.com. Candle’s official Twitter account is @candle_labs. The Reddit community for Candle is https://reddit.com/r/cndl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Candle is a governance protocol that seeks to incentivize the decentralization of various forms of organizations and projects within its ecosystem. It wishes to unify many cryptocurrency’s features into a singular decentralized hub.

