Movement (MOVE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $267.36 Million

Movement (MOVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Movement has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $267.36 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Movement token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Movement has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Movement alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,378.56 or 0.99681525 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,948.69 or 0.99236920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Movement Token Profile

Movement launched on September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. The official website for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn.

Movement Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.89321914 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $299,092,643.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Movement should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Movement using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Movement and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.