Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $210.02 million and approximately $31.47 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96,378.56 or 0.99681525 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,948.69 or 0.99236920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheems (cheems.pet)

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,960,023,058 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000101 USD and is up 7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $28,171,548.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

