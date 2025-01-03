iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,540 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1,358.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 145,879 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 257,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR opened at $24.06 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

