GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 255,918 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of PCEF opened at $19.19 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

