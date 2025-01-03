SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,882 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 450.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 483,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after buying an additional 395,540 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,949,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,232,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.