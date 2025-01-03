GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 829,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV opened at $74.76 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
