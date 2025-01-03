GAMMA Investing LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.82 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1767 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.