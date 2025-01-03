GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 15.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,421,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,938,000 after buying an additional 316,830 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after buying an additional 597,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after buying an additional 1,629,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $331.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.84 and a one year high of $379.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,117 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.83.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

