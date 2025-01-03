JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.