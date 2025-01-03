Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 3,808 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

