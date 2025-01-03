iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 0.5% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

