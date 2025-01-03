GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,204,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,327,000 after buying an additional 3,619,466 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,988,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $301,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

PG stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.28 and a one year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

