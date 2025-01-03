Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 26,265 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

