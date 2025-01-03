Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LLY opened at $778.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $598.80 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $738.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $796.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $864.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

