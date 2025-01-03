Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.81. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

