Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Position Raised by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 960,407 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

