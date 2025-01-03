GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in AbbVie by 40.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $317.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.70.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

