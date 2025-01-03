GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

