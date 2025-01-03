Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW opened at $246.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.55 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.