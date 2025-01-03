GAMMA Investing LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.53 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

