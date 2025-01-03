iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.52.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

