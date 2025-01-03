Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,544 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $75.19 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 375.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 5.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,160,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,158,941. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

