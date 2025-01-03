Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 2,109 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

