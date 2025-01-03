GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

