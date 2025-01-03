Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.