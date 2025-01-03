Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. The trade was a 88.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $524.03 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.26 and a twelve month high of $556.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $532.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

