Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 277 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,097,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $5,699,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 575,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $159,267,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $252.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 41.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,286.84. The trade was a 48.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,998 shares of company stock worth $26,423,439 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AXP opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.13. American Express has a twelve month low of $177.81 and a twelve month high of $307.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

