Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,822,000 after purchasing an additional 410,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,476,000 after buying an additional 1,033,360 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,694,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,628,000 after buying an additional 403,531 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,914,000 after buying an additional 637,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $54.96 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

